Giants Place DB Nate Ebner On IR, Promote TE Chris Myarick

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve and signed TE Chris Myarick to their active roster. 

Nate Ebner

The Giants also signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. QB Brian Lewerke
  5. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  6. DB Jarren Williams
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. OT Isaiah Wilson
  9. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  10. T Devery Hamilton
  11. T Derrick Kelly
  12. WR David Sills
  13. WR Alex Bachman
  14. WR Pharoh Cooper
  15. DB Steven Parker
  16. RB Jonathan Williams
  17. TE Jake Hausmann

Ebner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He finished a two-year, $5 million contract with New England before signing on with the Giants last year. 

In 2021, Ebner appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded two tackles.

