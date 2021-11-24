Giants Place DB Nate Ebner On IR, Promote TE Chris Myarick

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve and signed TE Chris Myarick to their active roster.
The Giants also signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- QB Brian Lewerke
- C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
- DB Jarren Williams
- LB Omari Cobb
- OT Isaiah Wilson
- DB Ka’dar Hollman
- T Devery Hamilton
- T Derrick Kelly
- WR David Sills
- WR Alex Bachman
- WR Pharoh Cooper
- DB Steven Parker
- RB Jonathan Williams
- TE Jake Hausmann
Ebner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He finished a two-year, $5 million contract with New England before signing on with the Giants last year.
In 2021, Ebner appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!