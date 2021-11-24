Giants Place DB Nate Ebner On IR, Promote TE Chris Myarick

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve placed DB Nate Ebner on injured reserve and signed TE Chris Myarick to their active roster.

The Giants also signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.

Ebner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He finished a two-year, $5 million contract with New England before signing on with the Giants last year.

In 2021, Ebner appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded two tackles.