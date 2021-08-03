Giants Place LB Todd Davis On Retired List

The Giants announced they have placed LB Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list.

Roster Updates: LB Blake Martinez and DB Joshua Kalu have been activated. WR Derrick Dillon has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list and LB Todd Davis has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 3, 2021

Davis had just signed with the Giants a couple of days ago but it appears that was all the training camp Davis needed to make a decision about his future.

New York also activated LB Blake Martinez and DB Joshua Kalu while placing WR Derrick Dillon on injured reserve.

Davis, 29, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2014. He lasted less than a year in New Orleans before he was waived during the season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

The Broncos brought Davis back on a one-year, $2.746 million restricted contract for the 2016 season before signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract that included $6 million guaranteed in 2018.

Denver released Davis coming out of training camp in 2020 and he later signed on with the Vikings.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.