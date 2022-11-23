Giants Promote Four Players, Waive Two

The New York Giants announced six roster moves ahead of Thursday’s game including promoting OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson, DB Terrell Burgess, and OL Korey Cunningham from the practice squad.

New York also waived ILB Austin Calitro and OLB Quincy Roche in corresponding moves.

Hamilton, 24, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught onto their practice squad.

Las Vegas elected to release Hamilton in September of last year and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad after a month. New York re-signed him to a future deal last offseason.

In 2022, Hamilton has appeared in eight games for the Giants.