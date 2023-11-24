Giants Promote K Randy Bullock, Sign K Cade York To PS

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve signed K Randy Bullock to their active roster and added K Cade York to their practice squad.

Roster Moves (11/24) Signed to active roster:

K Randy Bullock Practice Squad Signing:

K Cade York pic.twitter.com/uh1BxYi4h4 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 24, 2023

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018.

He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal. However, Tennessee released last offseason.

Bullock signed to the Giants’ practice squad last month.

In 2023, Bullock has appeared in two games for the Giants and converted one field goal attempt and both extra point tries.