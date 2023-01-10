Giants Re-Sign DT Vernon Butler To Practice Squad, Release DT Jack Heflin

According to Pat Leonard, the Giants are re-signing DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad and releasing DT Jack Heflin once again.
Butler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.
The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders last year.
Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal this past March but was cut loose and joined the Giants’ practice squad.
In 2022, Butler appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two tackles.
