Giants Re-Sign ERFA WR Isaiah Hodgins

The New York Giants announced they have re-signed WR Isaiah Hodgins, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

We have signed WR Isaiah Hodgins, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent pic.twitter.com/MQNeQqswZm — New York Giants (@Giants) February 16, 2023

Hodgins came on strong for New York down the stretch after being claimed off waivers from the Bills, and was a no-brainer to re-sign.

Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent the past two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November, however.

In 2022, Isaiah Hodgins appeared in two games for the Bills and eight for the Giants. He finished the season with 37 receptions on 48 targets for 392 yards receiving and four touchdowns.