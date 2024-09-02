Giants Re-Signing TE/FB Jakob Johnson To PS, Releasing WR Miles Boykin

The Giants announced that they are re-signing TE/FB Jakob Johnson to their practice squad and are releasing WR Miles Boykin in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 29, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants last month and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.