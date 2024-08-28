Giants Re-Signing WR Isaiah Hodgins To PS

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants are re-signing veteran WR Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad.

Hodgins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent the past two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2023, Hodgins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 21 receptions for 230 yards (11.0 YPC) and three touchdowns.