Giants Release DT Vernon Butler With Settlement

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants released DT Vernon Butler from injured reserve with a settlement today. 

Butler, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders. 

Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal last year but was cut loose and joined the Giants’ practice squad. New York brought him back on a new deal this past January. 

In 2022, Butler appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two tackles.

