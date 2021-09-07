Giants Release LB Todd Davis From Retired List

The New York Giants officially released LB Todd Davis from the retired list on Tuesday.

Sometimes this can be an indication that a player is looking to resume his career, but it remains to be seen if this is the case with Davis.

Davis, 29, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State back in 2014. He lasted less than a year in New Orleans before he was waived during the season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

The Broncos brought Davis back on a one-year, $2.746 million restricted contract for the 2016 season before signing him to a three-year, $15 million contract that included $6 million guaranteed in 2018.

Denver released Davis coming out of training camp in 2020 and he later signed on with the Vikings. He signed on with the Giants in July before being placed on the retired list.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.