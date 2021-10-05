Giants Release OL Sam Jones From Practice Squad

The Giants announced on Tuesday they have released OL Sam Jones from the practice squad.

Jones, 25, was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round out of Arizona in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of that deal when Denver waived him coming out of camp.

Jones landed on the Cardinals’ practice squad and spent the 2019 season there. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2020 but was cut again coming out of camp. He signed onto the Colts’ practice squad late in the season and re-signed to a futures deal for 2021.

However, Indianapolis waived Jones in May. He was claimed by the Falcons and after being waived again coming out of the preseason, re-signed to the practice squad for a brief period. He had just signed to the Giants’ practice squad last week.

For his career, Jones has appeared in five games and made zero starts.