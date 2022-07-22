Giants Release OT Korey Cunningham, Sign DB Gavin Heslop

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve released OT Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury and signed DB Gavin Heslop.

Cunningham, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Arizona but was later traded to the Patriots in 2019.

From there, New England released him coming out of the preseason last year and he eventually signed on with the Giants.

New York re-signed Cunningham this past March.

In 2021, Cunningham was active for 12 games for the Giants, but did not make a start.