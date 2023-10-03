Giants Release RB Taiwan Jones From Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are releasing RB and special teamer Taiwan Jones from their practice squad on Tuesday.

This creates an open spot for OL Justin Pugh.

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

Jones, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2011. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5 million contract when the Raiders released him in 2017.

Jones later signed a one-year contract with the Bills and spent two seasons in Buffalo before joining the Texans in 2019. He returned to Buffalo for a few seasons before joining the Giants this summer.

In 2023, Jones appeared in two games for the Giants but has yet to record a statistic.

. He was targeted twice but otherwise did not record a stat on offense.