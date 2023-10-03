Giants Release RB Taiwan Jones From Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants are releasing RB and special teamer Taiwan Jones from their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Taiwan Jones

This creates an open spot for OL Justin Pugh

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

  1. DT Ryder Anderson
  2. WR Cole Beasley (Injured)
  3. LB Darrian Beavers
  4. DB Alex Cook
  5. QB Tommy DeVito
  6. LB Tomon Fox
  7. LB Dyontae Johnson
  8. TE Ryan Jones
  9. DB Amani Oruwariye
  10. LB Oshane Ximines
  11. DB Kaleb Hayes
  12. WR Dennis Houston
  13. TE Tyree Jackson
  14. G Jalen Mayfield
  15. T Jaylon Thomas
  16. WR Cam Sims
  17. OL Justin Pugh

Jones, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2011. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5 million contract when the Raiders released him in 2017. 

Jones later signed a one-year contract with the Bills and spent two seasons in Buffalo before joining the Texans in 2019. He returned to Buffalo for a few seasons before joining the Giants this summer. 

In 2023, Jones appeared in two games for the Giants but has yet to record a statistic.

. He was targeted twice but otherwise did not record a stat on offense. 

 

