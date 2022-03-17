Giants Releasing DB Logan Ryan

Veteran DB Logan Ryan announced on Twitter that he is parting ways with the New York Giants.
Thank You NY ❤️ Captain Log Out 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pl6m2Y3nJC
— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 17, 2022
According to OverTheCap, releasing Ryan with a post-June 1 designation will create $8,475,000 in dead money and free up $3,750,000 in cap space. A pre-June 1 release would make $11,450,000 in dead money.
Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.
Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension. He was set to make a base salary of $9,250,000 next season.
In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!