Giants Releasing DB Logan Ryan

Veteran DB Logan Ryan announced on Twitter that he is parting ways with the New York Giants.

Thank You NY ❤️ Captain Log Out 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pl6m2Y3nJC — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 17, 2022

According to OverTheCap, releasing Ryan with a post-June 1 designation will create $8,475,000 in dead money and free up $3,750,000 in cap space. A pre-June 1 release would make $11,450,000 in dead money.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension. He was set to make a base salary of $9,250,000 next season.

In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.