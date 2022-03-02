Giants Releasing TE Kyle Rudolph

The Giants are releasing TE Kyle Rudolph, per Rudolph himself, as he posted a goodbye to Twitter.

.@Giants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. pic.twitter.com/HSZzGGTXRI — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

This move comes as expected, as Rudolph didn’t have much of an impact for the Giants this season.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Rudolph creates $5 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.

In 2021, Kyle Rudolph appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 39 targets for 257 yards receiving and one touchdown.