Giants Releasing TE Kyle Rudolph

The Giants are releasing TE Kyle Rudolph, per Rudolph himself, as he posted a goodbye to Twitter.
.@Giants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. pic.twitter.com/HSZzGGTXRI
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022
This move comes as expected, as Rudolph didn’t have much of an impact for the Giants this season.
According to Over The Cap, releasing Rudolph creates $5 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money for the Giants.
Rudolph, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.
Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.
In 2021, Kyle Rudolph appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 39 targets for 257 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!