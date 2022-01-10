Giants Request Interview With Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles, Ryan Cowden & Monti Ossenfort

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants requesting an interview with the Buffalo Bills’ assistant general manager Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy.

According to Jonathan Jones, the Giants have also requested an interview with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

The Giants are also expected to interview their assistant GM Kevin Abrams for the job.

Schoen was among the candidates for the Falcons’ GM job last year.

Schoen originally interned with the Panthers in their ticket office before serving as a scouting assistant in 2001. From there, he was promoted Southeast and Southwest scout before joining the Dolphins as a national scout.

Miami promoted Schoen to director of player personnel in 2014 and he spent four years in the role before the Bills hired him as their assistant GM in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Giants GM search as the news is available.