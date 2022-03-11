Giants Restructure Contract For LB Blake Martinez

According to Jordan Schultz, Giants LB Blake Martinez has agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the team in 2022.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of last season.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.