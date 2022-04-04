Giants Restructuring Contract Of CB Adoree’ Jackson To Create $5.98M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Giants have restructured the contract of CB Adoree’ Jackson in order to pick up $5.98 million in cap space.

Yates adds that the team converted $8.965 million of Jackson’s contract into a signing bonus and is also adding a void year to his deal.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him and he landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 62 total tackles, one interception, and eight pass deflections.