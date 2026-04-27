Giants Released DL DeMarvin Leal

According to Pro Football Talk, the Giants have released veteran DL DeMarvin Leal after signing him to a futures deal back in January.

Leal, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad and was promoted in September.

In 2025, Leal appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles.

We will have more on Leal when it becomes available.