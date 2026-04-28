NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Caleb Downs, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys S Caleb Downs was asked about what he brings to the team’s defense and how he fits into the defensive scheme.

“I think it’s just being able to make plays in all facets of the game,” Downs said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Whether that’s near the line of scrimmage or in the deep part of the field, I feel like I could do it all and it’ll be a great relationship to be able to do that with the Cowboys.”

“I would say I’m a defensive player,” Downs replied when asked about his position. “Being able to play near the line of scrimmage, being able to play in the second level, third level, being able to do a lot of different things. You say a weapon, I would just say a full-rounded player. If you’re a full-rounded player that can make plays in all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that’s who you want on your team. Not necessarily, oh, I want somebody to be able to set the edge. That’s great, but if he doesn’t necessarily make the play, then it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, you want playmakers, and that’s what I am.”

Eagles

Longtime Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland retired from the team after 13 years this offseason and noted that bad playcalling made for a miserable final season in Philadelphia.

“I think any time things don’t go well, and I don’t want to sound like I’m on an interview, but it’s the truth — it’s execution, it’s calling the right play at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses. I mean, it ain’t that hard — that’s pretty much it,” Stoutland said on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast.

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh was asked if veteran WR Odell Beckham could be returning to New York, given that the two parties are staying in contact following a recent workout.

“We worked him out,” Harbaugh said Saturday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “He looked good. We just have to continue conversations. Talking with him Tuesday night. If we do anything, it has to make sense for the Giants. It has to make sense for him. We’re not decided on that yet. He’s not decided on that yet. Have to see where it is.”