Giants Rework TE Kyle Rudolph & P Riley Dixon’s Contracts For Cap Space

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants reworked the contacts of TE Kyle Rudolph and P Riley Dixon in recent days to create $350,000 of cap space for the remainder of the 2021 season.

A lot of teams are operating on tight margins this year due to the cap reduction, so every little bit counts in the final few weeks of the regular season.

Rudolph, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.

In 2021, Kyle Rudolph has appeared in 13 games for the Giants and caught 22 passes for 240 yards receiving and eon touchdown.