Giants Reworking CB James Bradberry’s Contract, Creates $2.7M Of Cap Room

Dan Duggan of The Athletic that the Giants are restructuring CB James Bradberry’s contract in a move that will create $2.7 million of cap space for the team this year.
Duggan notes that New York had just $563,000 of cap room to work with.
This is actually the second time the Giants have restructured Bradberry’s deal this year.
Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.
Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal.
In 2021, James Bradberry has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 15 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.
