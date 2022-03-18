Giants Set To Sign OL Jamil Douglas

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants are set to sign OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.
Douglas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He lasted just over a year in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.
Douglas had a brief stint with the Falcons, but was cut loose coming out of the 2018 preseason and later had a brief stint on the Colts’ practice squad. The Titans signed him to their taxi squad in October of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a future contract the following offseason.
Tennessee declined to tender Douglas a qualifying offer and he signed with the Bills for the 2021 season. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted back to the active roster in November.
In 2021, Douglas appeared in four games for the Commanders and Bills.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!