Giants Set To Sign OL Jamil Douglas

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants are set to sign OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract.

Douglas, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He lasted just over a year in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Douglas had a brief stint with the Falcons, but was cut loose coming out of the 2018 preseason and later had a brief stint on the Colts’ practice squad. The Titans signed him to their taxi squad in October of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a future contract the following offseason.

Tennessee declined to tender Douglas a qualifying offer and he signed with the Bills for the 2021 season. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted back to the active roster in November.

In 2021, Douglas appeared in four games for the Commanders and Bills.