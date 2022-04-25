Giants Shopping WR Darius Slayton

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants have been shopping WR Darius Slayton.

Duggan points out Slayton is making $2.5 million in 2022 due to how many snaps he’s played his first three seasons as a role player for the Giants. However, New York is hard up for cap space and trading Slayton would free up that space.

Right now, Slayton is fourth on the depth chart for the Giants, although there are questions about everyone else in front of him.

Slayton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

In 2021, Slayton appeared in 13 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 58 targets for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Slayton as it becomes available.