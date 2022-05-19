Giants Sign CB Michael Jacquet, Waive DT Antonio Valentino

The New York Giants announced Thursday they have signed CB Michael Jacquet and waived DT Antonio Valentino.

Jacquet, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia waived Jacquet coming out of training camp and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent the 2020 season and off of Philadelphia’s roster.

Jacquet was waived again coming out of camp in 2021 and re-signed to the practice squad. He was released later in the season and caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2020, Jacquet appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 18 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.