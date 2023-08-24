Giants Sign CB Prince Amukamara To One-Day Contract To Retire

The New York Giants announced they have signed CB Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract to retire with the team.

Retired a Giant 💙 pic.twitter.com/1vxbuYrVVX — New York Giants (@Giants) August 24, 2023

The veteran last played in 2019 and his last reported NFL interest was a workout in January of 2022, so Amukamara has been “retired” for some time.

Amukamara, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2011. After five years with the Giants, he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2016 before joining the Bears the following season.

Chicago re-signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in August of 2018 and he was set to enter the final year of his deal when the Bears released Amukamara to create $9 million in cap space and $1 million in dead money.

From there, he signed on with the Raiders in May before being cut coming out of training camp. He then signed to the Cardinals practice squad during the 2020 season.

The Saints later signed Amukamara to a contract before eventually opting to let him go in 2021.

For his career, Amukamara appeared in 113 games over nine seasons with the Giants, Jaguars and Bears. He recorded 477 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, four recoveries, 10 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 78 pass deflections.