Giants Sign DB Chris Johnson

The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they have signed DB Chris Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 25, signed on with the Texans after going undrafted out of North Alabama back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans but was waived soon after.

Johnson most recently worked out with the Giants and it apparently went well since the team has decided to bring him in to compete in training camp ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

During his season at North Alabama, Johnson recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six interceptions.