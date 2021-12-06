Giants Sign DB Natrell Jamerson To P-Squad, Place G Wes Martin On COVID-19 List

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed DB Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad and placed G Wes Martin on the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. DE Niko Lalos
  2. DT David Moa
  3. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  4. QB Brian Lewerke
  5. C Jonotthan Harrison (Injured)
  6. DB Jarren Williams
  7. LB Omari Cobb
  8. OT Isaiah Wilson
  9. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  10. T Devery Hamilton
  11. T Derrick Kelly
  12. WR David Sills
  13. WR Alex Bachman
  14. WR Pharoh Cooper
  15. RB Jonathan Williams
  16. TE Jake Hausmann
  17. TE Deon Yelder
  18. DB Natrell Jamerson

Jamerson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Wisconsin back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Jamerson was waived again and claimed by the Packers later in the season. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Jamerson was waived in 2020 and bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad and active roster for a while. In 2021, he signed with the Saints during training camp but was cut again coming out of the preseason. 

The Jets signed Jamerson to their practice squad last month, but waived him a few weeks later. 

For his career, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defense. 

