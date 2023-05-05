Giants Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Giants officially signed nine undrafted free agents on Friday, according to Ralph Vacchiano.
The full list includes:
- QB Tommy DeVito
- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
- CB Gemon Green
- S Alex Cook
- LB Habakkuk Baldonado
- LB Troy Brown
- LS Cameron Lyons
- TE Ryan Jones
- LB Dyontae Johnson
Ford-Wheaton, 23, was a three-year starter at West Virginia and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
During his college career, Ford-Wheaton appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, recording 143 receptions for 1,867 yards (13.1 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.
