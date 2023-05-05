Giants Sign Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Giants officially signed nine undrafted free agents on Friday, according to Ralph Vacchiano.

The full list includes:

Ford-Wheaton, 23, was a three-year starter at West Virginia and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

During his college career, Ford-Wheaton appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, recording 143 receptions for 1,867 yards (13.1 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.