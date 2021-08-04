Giants Sign TE Tommy Stevens, Place RB Mike Weber On IR

The New York Giants announced that they’ve signed TE Tommy Stevens and placed RB Mike Weber on injured reserve with a hip flexor injury.

Stevens, 24, was selected in the seventh round by the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State as a quarterback. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints re-signed Stevens to their practice squad before releasing him in November. He signed with the Panthers’ practice squad shortly after and was later promoted in January. Carolina waived him this past offseason.

During his college career as a quarterback at Penn State and Mississippi State, Stevens threw for 1,459 yards while completing 59.9 percent of his passes to go along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 29 games.

Weber, 23, was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh-round of the 2019 draft. He spent the 2019 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but Dallas released him after the season.

Weber had a brief stint with the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason before spending the second half of the 2020 season on the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay waived Weber in July and he later signed on with the Giants.

In two seasons, Weber has yet to play in an NFL game.