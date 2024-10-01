Giants Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Per the wire, the Giants signed CB Greg Stroman and WR Kearis Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday. The team also waived TE Joel Wilson from their taxi squad.

The following is an updated list of the team’s practice squad players:

WR Isaiah Hodgins TE Lawrence Cager (Injured) T Joshua Miles LB Tomon Fox RB Dante Miller DT Casey Rogers DB Raheem Layne DB Alex Johnson C Jimmy Morrissey K Jude McAtamney (International) CB Art Green DT Elijah Garcia CB Duke Shelley DB Gervarrius Owens LB Carter Coughlin (Injured) LB Curtis Bolton G Cade Mays CB Greg Stroman WR Kearis Jackson RB Jakob Johnson

Stroman, 28, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman was a member of the Bills’ practice squad before being let go by the team. The Bears later added him to their practice squad and signed him to a futures deal back in Jauary. He’s bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad this season.

In 2023, Stroman has appeared in seven games and recorded 19 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass defense.