Giants Signed DE Jihad Ward

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants have signed DE Jihad Ward.

Stapleton says the team is about to put him on a Zoom to address the local media, which is how the news of the signing was learned.

He played for new DC Don Martindale with the Ravens, so there’s some familiarity for New York.

Ward, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $5.539 million contract when the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for WR Ryan Switzer.

Dallas wound up waiving Ward coming out of the 2018 preseason and he later signed on with the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, Ward signed on with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore in 2020 on a new deal. He signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2021

In 2021, Ward appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.