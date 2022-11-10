Giants Signed S Terrell Burgess To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they have signed S Terrell Burgess to the practice squad.

The former third-round pick by Los Angeles was just waived earlier this week. He cleared waivers and will have a new home for the time being in New York, as they take a chance at improving their depth at safety.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $832,292.

In 2022, Burgess has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded 11 total tackles.