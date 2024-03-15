Giants Signing G Aaron Stinnie

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants have agreed to terms on a contract with G Aaron Stinnie on Friday.

Stinnie, 30, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract last March before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury. He re-signed on back-to-back one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Stinnie appeared in 13 games and started 11 times at guard for the Buccaneers.