Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing former Packers G Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million contract on Monday.
According to Schefter, the contract includes $17 million guaranteed at signing.
Runyan Jr, 26, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 and 2019. The Packers used the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round on him.
Runyan played out the final year of his four-year, $3,469,678 contract that included a $174,678 signing bonus.
In 2023, Runyan appeared all in 17 games for the Packers, making 17 starts for them at guard.
Although OG Jon Runyan Jr. is a solid FA signing for the GMEN.
This move shows the GMEN want to pass more in 2024 and beyond.
The problem is GMEN QB DanEli Jones is a horrible passing QB. If GMEN QB DanEli Jones’ FIRST READ is not open, he “tucks the ball and scrambles.”
Hopefully, the GMEN are looking to nab UNC QB Drake Maye in the 1st Round of the 2024 NFL DRAFT.