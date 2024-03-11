Giants Signing G Jon Runyan To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are signing former Packers G Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million contract on Monday.

According to Schefter, the contract includes $17 million guaranteed at signing.

Runyan Jr, 26, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 and 2019. The Packers used the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round on him.

Runyan played out the final year of his four-year, $3,469,678 contract that included a $174,678 signing bonus.

In 2023, Runyan appeared all in 17 games for the Packers, making 17 starts for them at guard.