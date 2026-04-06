Giants Signing G Lucas Patrick To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Giants are signing former Bengals G Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal.

Patrick, 32, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent his rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad.

Green Bay brought him back a futures contract for 2017 and later on exclusive rights deals.

Patrick was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2020 before signing a two-year, $3.6 million extension with the Packers. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

From there, he joined the Saints for the 2024 season. The Bengals signed him to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2025, Patrick appeared in six games for the Bengals and made one start.