Giants Signing K Cade York Off Titans’ Practice Squad

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they are signing K Cade York from the Titans’ practice squad to their active roster, per Ryan Dunleavy.

York, 22, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season.

In 2022, York appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 24 of his 32 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He also made 35 of his 37 extra-point attempts.