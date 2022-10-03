Giants Signing LB A.J. Klein

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein to a contract on Monday.

Fowler mentions that Klein will most likely start off on the practice squad before being a call-up option for New York.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. Buffalo opted to release him this past March.

In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.