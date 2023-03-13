Giants Signing LB Bobby Okereke To Four-Year, $40M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing former Colts LB Bobby Okereke to a contract.

According to Jordan Schultz, Okereke receives a four-year contract worth $40 million and includes $22 million guaranteed.

The expectation was that Okereke was going to depart in free agency and the Bears were among the teams mentioned as potential landing spots for him. However, it appears as though the Giants proved to be his best option in the end.

Okereke, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Okereke appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 151 tackles, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and five pass defenses.

