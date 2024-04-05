Giants Signing RB Dante Miller

The New York Giants announced they agreed to terms on a contract with RB Dante Miller on Friday.

Welcome to the squad, Dante Miller 💪 Details: https://t.co/HNA7wGEYan pic.twitter.com/aF9M8aPkS7 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 5, 2024

Miller, 24, is a former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina and is earning his first opportunity with an NFL team after graduating in 2022. He transferred to the Gamecocks as a fifth-year senior after attending Columbia University, earning first-team All-Ivy League honors in his final year at the school.

During his college career, Miller appeared in six games for South Carolina and recorded six rushing attempts for 38 (6.3 YPC). With Columbia, he appeared in 26 games and recorded 258 rushing attempts for 1,281 yards (5.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.