Giants Signing TE Kyle Rudolph To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $14M

The New York Giants are signing former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph to a two-year contract on Thursday, according to his agency.

Mike Garafolo reports that this is likely to be a two-year contract worth up to $14 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.