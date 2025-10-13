Giants Signing Two Including LB Jonas Griffith

Dan Salomone reports the Giants are signing LB Jonas Griffith and WR Antwane Wells Jr. to the practice squad.

Griffith, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State following the draft in April of 2020, but San Francisco later opted to waive him.

He caught on to the Colts’ practice squad briefly before returning to the 49ers’ practice squad and signing a futures deal with the team. However, the 49ers traded him to the Broncos coming out of the preseason.

Denver re-signed Griffith as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season and again in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts after camp in 2024.

In 2022, Griffith appeared in nine games and recorded 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass defense.