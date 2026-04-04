AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Geno Smith, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Newly promoted Bills HC Joe Brady detailed his plan to take over the culture in his first year leading the charge. Brady emphasized his values in relationships and communication that will be the foundation of his leadership.

“We’ve got to start this from ground zero, from the jump,” Brady said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “I want the guys to understand this is all new — and they’re going to build it. I have values I believe in but if I’m the only one that believes in it, then there’s not going to be that buy-in. You hope the guys buy-in so that what they value is what I value. And that’s when I believe the culture takes care of itself.”

“I believe in relationships, communicating with the guys. I want to know what they need. And if we can have that openness and that conversation, then we can build it.”

Dolphins

When speaking to reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan made clear that they are looking at cornerbacks and everyone currently on the roster is “competing for their jobs.”

“That whole back end is competing for their jobs,” Sullivan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I like who’s on the roster. Those guys would all tell you no one has established themselves for whatever reason, whether it’s injury or inconsistent play. We are going to put them in a bag and shake them up and see who… wins the job. I’m going to do everything in my power if there’s one available that’s a stud, I’m going to go get them.”

As for their offensive line, Sullivan said they are still looking for answers at the right guard spot and plan to have competition at RG, LG, and RT.

“[Left guard Jonah] Savaiinaea will be first one to tell you he has got to be more consistent,” Sullivan said. “On the right side, we have some questions we need to get answered. [Right tackle] Austin Jackson. We’re excited to get him back; he needs to stay healthy. We are going to have competition at the right guard spot. I like a lot of pieces on our offensive line — our left tackle and center especially. There’s going to be competition elsewhere.”

Sullivan mentioned that he is “very happy” with their defensive line and wants to continue adding players to the group.

“[I’m] very happy with our defensive line. I like our young defensive tackle room. Jordan Phillips [Kenneth] Grant, [Zeek] Biggers. I like Zach [Sieler] obviously; he’s a good, established player. I like our defensive line. We will continue to add to that.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn knows that QB Geno Smith was an imperfect quarterback in Las Vegas but believes there is many correctable issues that can help him succeed in New York.

“Listen, I know he had his struggles,” Glenn said, via ESPN. “I think a lot of quarterbacks, they have their struggles. But I do know this: He understands exactly what happened last year. I don’t want to get too far into that because I wasn’t there, obviously, with the Raiders. But I do know that, man, there are some things that he knows he can correct. He’s at fault on some of those, but there are some things that he knows that he’s going to get better at, and I look forward to him doing that.”

Glenn added that Smith is returning to the Jets as a completely different quarterback because of his experience.

“I think he’s going to create some damage because of the arm talent,” Glenn said. “And, man, he’s grown so much as far as his smarts, as far as IDs, as far as protection and things like that.“