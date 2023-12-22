Giants Signing Veteran K Mason Crosby, Placing Cade York On Injured List

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad on Friday with the intention of having him kick for them on Christmas Day against the Eagles.

According to Garafolo, Giants K Cade York is being placed on the practice squad injured list after aggravating a leg injury in practice this week.

Crosby, 39, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

Crosby had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March before eventually signing on to the Rams’ practice squad. Los Angeles released him soon after.

For his career, Mason has appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.