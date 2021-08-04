Giants Signing WR Andy Jones

Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants are signing WR Andy Jones to the roster.

Jones recently had a workout for New York.

Jones, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Jacksonville back in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to Dallas on a futures contract the following year.

The Cowboys waived Jones coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Texans. From there, he had a brief stint before joining the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

Miami brought Jones back last year on a futures contract before waiving him during the season. Jones then signed with the 49ers but was later released by the team when they signed DE Anthony Zettel.

In 2018, Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught 11 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.