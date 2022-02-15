Giants Signing WR Austin Proehl To Futures Contract

The New York Giants announced that they are signing WR Austin Proehl to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Proehl, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Proehl has had brief stints with the Titans, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and Bills but is yet to appear in his first NFL game. Proehl is the son of former Rams and Panthers WR Ricky Proehl.

During his four-year college career at North Carolina, Proehl caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 38 games.