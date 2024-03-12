Giants Signing WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie

Former Colts and Bills WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie‘s agent, SportsTrust Advisors, announced their client is signing a contract with the New York Giants.

McKenzie, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract in 2021.

However, he was cut following the 2022 season. The Colts signed him to a contract earlier last summer.

In 2023, McKenzie appeared in 13 games for the Colts and caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He added three carries for 14 yards, 23 punt returns for 204 yards and six kickoff returns for 152 yards.