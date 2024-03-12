Giants Signing WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie

Former Colts and Bills WR/KR Isaiah McKenzie‘s agent, SportsTrust Advisors, announced their client is signing a contract with the New York Giants.
Human Joystick to the Giants! Welcome to NYC 🍎@_IsaiahMcKenzie ‼️ @Giants #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/TpKFlM7yqS
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 12, 2024
McKenzie, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.
McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract in 2021.
However, he was cut following the 2022 season. The Colts signed him to a contract earlier last summer.
In 2023, McKenzie appeared in 13 games for the Colts and caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He added three carries for 14 yards, 23 punt returns for 204 yards and six kickoff returns for 152 yards.
Isaiah Mckenzie was the FOOL that critiqued GMEN FANS a couple of years ago.
Now!!!!! The FOOL needs a paycheck. LOL!!!!!
WELL!!!!! GMEN HC Buffet Daboll is going to be fired at the end of the 2024 season anyways.
Better to go out with all of your Bills/Pats buddies in tow:
Carmen Bricillo
Shea Tierney
Isaiah McKenzie
Devin Singletary
Isaiah Hodgins
Jermaine Eluemunor
Gunnar Olszewski
Hey GMEN GM Trader Joe Schoen your building the PERFECT BELICHICKIAN DEFENSE.
Don’t worry about the GMEN Offense.
When you hire Bill Belichick as the NEW GMEN HC in 2025, the Dark Hoodies’ buddy and new GMEN OC Josh McDaniel will create the new GMEN offense.