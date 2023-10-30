Giants Still Rebuffing Trade Calls For Saquon Barkley

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are still not interested in trading RB Saquon Barkley.

New York has made this stance clear privately, publicly and to Barkley himself, but Fowler notes that hasn’t stopped some other teams from calling to test their resolve.

Barkley is in a contract year after the team tagged him this offseason. The two sides were unable to come to a long-term deal but evidently plan to try again after the season.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley has appeared in three games for the Giants and rushed for 207 yards on 53 attempts with one rushing touchdown to go along with 13 receptions on 16 targets for 46 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.