Giants Targeting Week 10 Return For QB Daniel Jones

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants are currently targeting Week 10 as a potential return for QB Daniel Jones from the next injury that has sidelined him the past few weeks.

The Giants are scheduled to play the Raiders on November 5, which could serve as Jones’ return game, but Schefter mentions that this is unlikely considering that he’s yet to be cleared for contact.

This means that Jones is more likely to return to the following week against the Cowboys.

Jones would have a ramp-up period to ensure he’s fully ready to return to game action should the Giants hold him out another few weeks.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor has been filling in for Jones the past few weeks and figures to handle the starting job until he’s able to return.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Giants and completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 765 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.