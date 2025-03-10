Giants Targeting WR Josh Palmer In Free Agency?

According to Jordan Raanan, pending Chargers free agent WR Josh Palmer is someone he’s heard connected to the Giants on multiple occasions.

Raanan notes New York is expected to lose veteran WR Darius Slayton, who should have a market north of $10 million per year, so Palmer could make some sense as a replacement.

Palmer, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led the Vols in receiving yards for 2020. The Chargers selected Palmer with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer just finished the final year of a four-year, $5,033,459 contract that included a $1,020,697 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Palmer appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 39 receptions on 65 targets for 584 yards and one touchdown.